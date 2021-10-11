Howe & Rusling Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

IUSB opened at $52.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average of $53.38. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

