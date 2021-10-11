Howe & Rusling Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMST. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 78,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,604,000. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 34,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,633,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,379,000 after buying an additional 291,926 shares in the last quarter.

JMST opened at $51.05 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.06.

