Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $243,000 Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of DORM opened at $97.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.75. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $113.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

