Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $195,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT opened at $407.93 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $294.79 and a 12-month high of $430.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.