Aritzia (ATZ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aritzia (TSE: ATZ):

10/7/2021 – Aritzia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

10/5/2021 – Aritzia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

10/5/2021 – Aritzia had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE ATZ opened at C$42.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.43. Aritzia Inc. has a 12-month low of C$18.65 and a 12-month high of C$43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59. The firm has a market cap of C$4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.40.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$246.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$234.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$700,948.00.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

