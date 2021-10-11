Philadelphia Trust Co. Invests $939,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,777 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $193.08 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $194.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.52 and its 200-day moving average is $155.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

