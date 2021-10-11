Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $31.03 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,422 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $31,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 944.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $159.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

