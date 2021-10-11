Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 23.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,905 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,437,379. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $135.97 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 143.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.