Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $70.49 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 11th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $70.49 or 0.00124707 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $1.23 billion and $129.45 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.42 or 0.00216591 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00134232 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002668 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.