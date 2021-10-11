Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,715,691 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,731,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715,691 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $511,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yum China by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Yum China by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Yum China by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Yum China by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC opened at $59.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.37.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

