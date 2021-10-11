Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth about $866,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The RealReal by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,717,000 after purchasing an additional 147,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The RealReal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,633,000 after purchasing an additional 160,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in The RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $101,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $54,021.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,164 shares of company stock worth $1,823,295 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REAL. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $11.69 on Monday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 3.09.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

