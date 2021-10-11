Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Holdings Decreased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,010,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,889,000 after purchasing an additional 258,706 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 20.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,419,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,027,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

