Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $25,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $84,315,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $61,228,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $19,231,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 400,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,187,000 after purchasing an additional 76,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $178.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.67.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.62.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

