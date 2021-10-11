339,055 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 339,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $22,595,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Haemonetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,697 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,780,000 after buying an additional 66,619 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 619.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after buying an additional 946,106 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Haemonetics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,420,000 after buying an additional 117,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Haemonetics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,957,000 after buying an additional 78,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HAE. began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Haemonetics stock opened at $67.50 on Monday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

