Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,596,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,784 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $469,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 560.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Trex during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Trex during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $104.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Trex’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TREX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

