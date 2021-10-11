Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $388.65 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,721,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,861 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.77% of Edison International worth $388,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 26,686 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,752,000 after purchasing an additional 325,518 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1,743.4% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 76,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 72,683 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

NYSE EIX opened at $57.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.78. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

