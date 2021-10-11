Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 368,529 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,913,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368,529 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $353,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,908,000 after buying an additional 5,797,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after buying an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,972,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,419,000 after buying an additional 292,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MetLife by 25.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in MetLife by 8.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,521,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,461,000 after purchasing an additional 427,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MET. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. raised their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

NYSE:MET opened at $64.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.81. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

