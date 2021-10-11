Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €122.00 by Warburg Research

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) received a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective from Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.33% from the stock’s previous close.

KBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €104.55 ($122.99).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:KBX opened at €90.82 ($106.85) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €98.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion and a PE ratio of 24.75. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a 1-year high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.