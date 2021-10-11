EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.87% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE:EMX opened at $2.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.48 million, a PE ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 0.98. EMX Royalty has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $3.81.

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 132.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%.

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

