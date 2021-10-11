Bamco Inc. NY Invests $12.44 Million in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,692,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,975,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FWAC opened at $9.92 on Monday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

