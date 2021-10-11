Bamco Inc. NY Has $13.54 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,625 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 434,549 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Splunk worth $13,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $150.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.89. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $222.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,931 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

