Bamco Inc. NY Takes Position in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,432,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,829,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of Taboola.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,287,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,280,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,490,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,724,000.

Shares of TBLA stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $329.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.50 million. Analysts expect that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Taboola.com Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

