Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4,713.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,147,185 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Hologic were worth $78,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hologic by 44.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Hologic by 25.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 18.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.37 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

