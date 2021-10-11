Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11,493.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,913 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,869,000 after acquiring an additional 737,016 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 699,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,437,000 after purchasing an additional 324,601 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,089 shares of company stock worth $4,142,388. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $123.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.80. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.22 and a 12 month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

