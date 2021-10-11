CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 17,858.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,220 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of CDW worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CDW by 151.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in CDW by 5.2% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 20.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 2.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 38.5% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,057,427. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW opened at $176.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $117.02 and a 12-month high of $203.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.