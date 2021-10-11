BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,033,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167,235 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $593,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $50.68 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

