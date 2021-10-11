CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,274 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $75.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.31. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several analysts have commented on CTSH shares. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

