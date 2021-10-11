LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,292,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,672 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $146,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,444 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,955,000 after purchasing an additional 608,955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85,413.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,821,000 after purchasing an additional 448,420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,202,000 after purchasing an additional 410,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,416,000 after purchasing an additional 320,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $112.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

