LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,624,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,798 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $124,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

FV opened at $46.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $48.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

