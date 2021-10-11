LPL Financial LLC Buys 171,870 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,725,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,870 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $220,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.88. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.