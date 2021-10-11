LPL Financial LLC Buys 23,508 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 790,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $115,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $150.32 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $110.76 and a 1 year high of $158.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

