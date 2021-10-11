Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) had its price target upped by analysts at Roth Capital from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GDP. Truist increased their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $317.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.08.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 39.82%. The business had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $173,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

