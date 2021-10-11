Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $13,496,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Fortinet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Fortinet by 15.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 76,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $7,242,000. Finally, AO Asset Management LP bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $17,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $307.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.