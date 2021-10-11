Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 545.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX stock opened at $32.71 on Monday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.53.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

