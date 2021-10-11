Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,185 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $102,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.7% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 10,147.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 41.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 493,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,547,000 after purchasing an additional 144,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,205,000 after purchasing an additional 371,796 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $109.72 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $110.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

