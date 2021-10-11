Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,181 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,762,000 after buying an additional 768,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,378 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.0% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,434,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,917,000 after purchasing an additional 260,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,143,000 after purchasing an additional 281,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,715,000 after purchasing an additional 166,950 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $80.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

