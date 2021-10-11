Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,256,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,175 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $30,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,119,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,288.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 59,850 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,278,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 212,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 32.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 298,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 72,593 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

LUMN stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.