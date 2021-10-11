Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 1,066 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.88.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $216.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.29 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

