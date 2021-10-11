Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 9,338 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 70.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,508 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $20.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

