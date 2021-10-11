Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,463,000 after acquiring an additional 662,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,646,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,562,000 after acquiring an additional 131,907 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,178,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,140,000 after acquiring an additional 41,446 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,904,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,641,000 after acquiring an additional 34,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.71.

AMP opened at $279.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.33 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.97.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

