Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $16,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

KEYS opened at $161.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.92 and its 200-day moving average is $156.24. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $182.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

