Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $376,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 87.1% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 13.5% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.92.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $417.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $422.08 and a 200 day moving average of $434.86. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.00 and a 12-month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.