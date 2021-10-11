DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ DICE opened at $26.49 on Monday. DICE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.