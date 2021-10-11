Barclays Cuts BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $46.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

BorgWarner stock opened at $46.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

