Barclays Cuts BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $46.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.39% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.
BorgWarner stock opened at $46.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $55.55.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
