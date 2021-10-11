Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $635,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,960 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after acquiring an additional 480,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,095,000 after acquiring an additional 362,019 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after acquiring an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $286,159,000 after acquiring an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $53.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

