Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 250 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 14.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Southern by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,351,000 after buying an additional 121,756 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Southern by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,311,000 after buying an additional 1,030,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Southern by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.23.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $62.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average is $63.97.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

