iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $107.78 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.71.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

