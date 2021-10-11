CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2,358.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,831,000 after acquiring an additional 332,252 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $759,000.

DEF stock opened at $67.07 on Monday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $53.27 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.06.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

