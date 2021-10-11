CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $70.12 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $2,547,487. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

