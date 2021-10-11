Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 632 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.35 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

